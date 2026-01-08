Nordex Wins 245.8 MW Wind Turbine Orders In Spain

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, on Thursday said it received several new orders from independent power producers in Spain toward the end of 2025 for 38 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 245.8 MW.

All orders include long-term Premium Service contracts, while the names of the other customers and wind farms were not disclosed.

The turbines will be installed across the provinces of Teruel, Navarra, Burgos and León.

Projects in Teruel will deploy N163/6.X wind turbines along with one N175/6.X turbine, while installations in Navarra will include N163/6.X, N133/4800 and N163/5.X models.

A project in Burgos will be equipped with N149/5.X turbines.

Further, Nadara ordered 12 N163/6.X turbines for the Castillo 1 wind farm in the province of León, marking its first wind energy project in Spain.

The 75 MW project is scheduled to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027.

On Wednesday, Nordex SE closed trading 4.68% higher at $33.10 on the XETRA.