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31.03.2026 10:10:10
Nordex Wins 42 MW Wind Turbine Order From Max Bögl In Germany
(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF, NRXXY), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Tuesday announced that it has received a 42 MW order from Max Bögl, Max Bögl Stiftung & Co. KG for the supply and installation of six wind turbines in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
The contract includes a 20-year service agreement to ensure long-term performance and availability of the turbines.
The installation of the first turbine is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, with commissioning of the wind farm planned for 2027.
The project aims to support wind energy development at the Peckelsheim community wind farm, leveraging favorable conditions in the region.
Max Bögl is a long-standing partner of Nordex, acting as both a supplier and developer and operator of wind farms.
Nordex SE is currently trading 0.09% higher at EUR 43.70 on the XETRA.
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