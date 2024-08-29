Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Report as per June 30, 2024 – A dividend company with good prospects

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Dear Shareholders and Investors,



Highlights:

Ninety day periods offer a short-term snapshot of a company. However, it is more important to view the long-term picture. The direction of NAT is unquestionably upward, with further room to grow.

For the second quarter of 2024, NAT produced a net profit of $21.6 million, which is a substantial improvement compared with the previous quarter (1Q24) with a net Profit of $15.1 million.



The dividend for the second quarter is 12 cents ($0.12) per share. This is our 108th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment. The dividend is payable November 26, 2024, to shareholders on record as of September 26, 2024. NAT has paid an aggregate dividend of more than $50 per share since NAT became stocklisted in New York, September 15, 1995.



During the second quarter of 2024 the total average NAT time charter for all our ships was $36,600 per day per ship. The daily operating costs per ship are about $9,000, leaving NAT with a solid margin.



There is a shortage of the type of ships that NAT is operating and the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East are exacerbating this situation.



Oil demand continues to grow in Asia, creating more need for our vessels. India, the most populous country on the planet, is the world’s third largest importer of oil. China is also a key country for NAT together with Japan and South Korea.



NAT has not transported Russian oil the last 3.5 years.



The NAT fleet of versatile suezmax tankers offer flexibility in loading and discharging ports. Through careful voyage planning and adjustment of speed of our vessels, we reduce emissions. Each individual ship in the NAT fleet is of excellent technical quality, as demonstrated in the vetting performance, the score card undertaken by our customers.



Most of our business is with major oil and energy companies.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

