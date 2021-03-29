Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, a global Fintech leader

- Itiviti has grown significantly during Nordic Capital's ownership, creating a global force in capital markets technology and infrastructure

- By joining forces with global Fintech leader Broadridge (NYSE: BR), Itiviti is taking the next step in enhancing its capital markets capabilities and extending its global reach

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital has agreed to sell Itiviti, a leading provider of trading technology and services to financial institutions worldwide, to Broadridge Financial Solutions a global Fintech leader, in a transaction valued at EUR 2.143 billion. Since Nordic Capital took Itiviti private in 2012, it has made substantial technology investments and fully transformed the Company to create one of the world's leading providers of trading technology for the global capital markets industry.

Since assuming majority ownership of the Company, Nordic Capital has supported Itiviti by drawing on its experience and twenty-year track record of building and investing in cutting-edge technology businesses across Europe. During Nordic Capital's ownership, Itiviti has developed from being a specialist financial software provider to becoming a global leader offering a modern cross-asset capital markets platform. This transformation was achieved through many years of significant technology investments, a carefully crafted technology acquisitions strategy and dedicated focus on setting up R&D capabilities and an organisational framework to meet future capital market needs. Today, Itiviti is fast-growing and has a leading global position with more than 2,000 customers world-wide, over EUR 200 mn in revenues and c. 1,000 employees.

"Itiviti's cutting-edge trading technology enables customers world-wide to improve workflow in the capital markets. The Company has experienced a journey of growth and transformation during Nordic Capital's ownership. With the combination of Itiviti and Ullink, Nordic Capital created a world leading technology and infrastructure provider that is ideally positioned to take advantage of increased complexity and regulations in the financial services industry. We are immensely proud of the Itiviti team and would like to thank them for their dedication and exceptional work. It's now time for the Company to take the next step forward together with Broadridge, capitalising on next-generation technology platform and achieving even further growth and expansion", said Fredrik Näslund, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors.

"Under Nordic Capital's ownership, Itiviti has grown to become a global force in the capital markets industry. As owners, they have been instrumental in supporting us during this development in the spirit of a true partnership and fully focused on seizing the opportunities available to Itiviti. With Broadridge as the new owner, we will be able to take the next natural step in our development and together provide even better technologies to meet our clients' future demands", said Rob Mackay, CEO Itiviti.

"The acquisition of Itiviti enhances Broadridge's position as a global Fintech leader, expands our Capital Markets franchise and drives additional global scale by increasing our footprint in APAC and EMEA and our ability to serve global clients," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "Itiviti is highly complementary to Broadridge's industry-leading post-trade product suite and other capital markets capabilities and this combination is expected to drive significant value to clients and shareholders".

Technology and Payments is one of Nordic Capital's focus sectors where it has extensive experience, a strong and active sector network, and a dedicated team within Nordic Capital Advisors across Northern Europe. As one of Europe's leading tech investors, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 3.8 billion in 19 tech and payment companies since 2004. It has achieved repeatable success in this sector and developed thriving companies as evidenced by the performance of investments such as Bambora, Trustly, Cint, Siteimprove and Signicat. The sale of Itiviti comes just a few months after Nordic Capital announced the successful listings of portfolio companies Nordnet AB (publ), a pan-Nordic savings platform and Cint Group AB (publ), a global software leader in digital insights gathering, on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisors, Dechert as legal advisor, PwC as finance advisor and Oliver Wyman as commercial advisor to Nordic Capital.

Media contact:

Nordic Capital

Katarina Janerud, Communications Manager

Nordic Capital Advisors

Tel: +46 8 440 50 50

e-mail: katarina.janerud@nordiccapital.com

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 17 billion in close to 120 investments. The most recent fund is Nordic Capital Fund X with EUR 6.1 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, the UK and the US. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit nordiccapital.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a leading global capital markets technology service provider offering highly scalable, SaaS-based solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for financial institutions by enabling them to consolidate their trading infrastructure. The company's modular OEMS (order execution management systems) support multi-asset class, global trading across both principal and agency trading operations. Itiviti's Connect and Trade solution portfolios offer comprehensive tools to support both connectivity, reflective of the growing importance of FIX as the financial markets' universal language, and adaptivity to changing market dynamics and regulatory demands. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in 16 countries, the company serves over 2,000 customers across 50 countries, including several top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and asset managers. For more information please visit itiviti.com

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. They deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit broadridge.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-capital/r/nordic-capital-to-sell-itiviti--a-leading-trading-technology-and-service-provider---to-broadridge--a,c3315936

The following files are available for download: