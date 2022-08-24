Nordic Consulting Joins KLAS' Arch Collaborative to Advance the Clinician EHR Experience for Better Patient Care

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, an award-winning global health and technology consulting company, today announced that it has recently joined the Arch Collaborative, an initiative by KLAS® Research.

Nordic provides a wide range of consulting services, including strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to healthcare organizations as they evolve their networks to create healthier populations. The company works with healthcare groups that use various EHRs to help them harness the power of technology so that patients thrive and operations run more efficiently.

This membership enables Nordic to partner with its clients and the KLAS Arch Collaborative team to help identify and execute on EHR best practices, alleviate technology-related burnout, and calibrate provider education to improve the overall EHR experience and raise clinician satisfaction.

"The Arch Collaborative offers Nordic the unique opportunity to join forces with healthcare organizations, EHR vendors, and other healthcare leaders to establish EHR best practices and help solve challenges faced by today's clinicians," said Dr. Craig Joseph, Chief Medical Officer at Nordic Consulting. "The data and information from real-time EHR users from this collaboration will equip us with specific insights to work with our clients to develop best practices and innovative strategies to maximize use of their EHRs."

Earlier this year, Nordic achieved an industry-first by being rated as Best in KLAS in four categories: Overall IT Services Firm, HIT Implementation Leadership (large), Revenue Cycle Optimization, and Technical Services in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,000 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and S&P Consultants, support more than 600 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.

About KLAS Research and KLAS Arch Collaborative

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the Healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated.

The Arch Collaborative is a provider-led effort to unlock the potential of EHRs in revolutionizing patient care. Through standardized surveys and benchmarking, healthcare organizations collaborate to uncover best practices and move the needle in Healthcare IT. Currently, the Arch Collaborative is using measurement data to improve the EHR experience through training, governance, and culture. Learn more at www.klasresearch.com

Media Contact:

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-consulting-joins-klas-arch-collaborative-to-advance-the-clinician-ehr-experience-for-better-patient-care-301611185.html

SOURCE Nordic Consulting