Nordic Consulting Joins Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, Supporting Healthcare Organizations' Digital Transformations

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, an award-winning global health and technology consulting company, today announced it is now a member of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. With Nordic's niche and unique comprehensive healthcare expertise, this relationship will enable Microsoft and Nordic's joint customers to advance digital implementation, innovation, and end-to-end healthcare modernization.

By working with Microsoft, Nordic can meet its customers at any state of enterprise architecture, helping them with deep discovery and risk assessment, recommend strategies and migration, and develop cloud adoption approaches. To help customers with additional budget support, Nordic can facilitate its partner innovation fund to build key levers for cloud adoption including proof of concepts.

"We're excited to be a part of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program as it allows us to better position ourselves to support our healthcare clients," said Kevin Erdal, Managing Director and Digital Health Practice Lead at Nordic. "Combining Microsoft's industry-leading technical capabilities and Nordic's healthcare domain-leading capabilities, we will be best positioned to help health systems get the most out of their cloud journey and better support their patients."

Nordic now has partnerships with two of the three major cloud providers, which strengthens its digital health solutions including next-gen technology architecture designs, tools for various needs, trusted playbooks, and well-architected frameworks that empower its customers' all-inclusive digital transformation journey.

Nordic's healthcare expertise and cloud skills make cloud transformation and digital modernization seamless and integrated both functionally and clinically, including migrating EHRs to cloud, building data prioritization for Nordic cloud services, implementing IoMT architecture, and enabling interoperability solutions.

"Nordic's cloud objective is to enable our customers as a trusted partner with clinical and cloud technology expertise, enabling end-to-end digital excellence in healthcare IT," said Saravanan Sonaisamy, Managing Director of Cloud Practice at Nordic. "As a member of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, we look forward to bringing the best tools, cutting-edge technologies and frameworks to our customers and help them accelerate their cloud transformation journeys."

Nordic can greatly elevate, enable, and assist our customers with end-to-end on cloud solutions, including assessing cloud readiness, transforming traditional architecture, building proof of concepts, and providing customers real experiences through Nordic's Cloud Innovation Lab. Together, Nordic and Microsoft can help companies modernize their enterprise healthcare infrastructure through Azure solutions.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,000 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, S&P Consultants and Hygeian Consulting, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-consulting-joins-microsoft-cloud-partner-program-supporting-healthcare-organizations-digital-transformations-301647963.html

SOURCE Nordic Consulting