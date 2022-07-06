Nordic Nanovector To Discontinue Phase 2b Trial Of Betalutin In 3L R And R Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Nordic Nanovector ASA said it has decided to discontinue PARADIGME, its Phase 2b trial of Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) in 3rd-line relapsed and anti-CD20 refractory follicular lymphoma or 3L R and R FL.

The move comes after a comprehensive review and independent data evaluation of the study and a subsequent request for regulatory agency interaction.

The PARADIGME trial had enrolled a total of 109 patients. The company will now ensure a wind-down of PARADIGME in a structured manner ensuring patients receive the best possible care during this period.

Betalutin, at the selected dose of 15 MBq/kg after a pre-dose of 40 mg lilotomab (40/15), has continued to display an attractive safety profile and positive signs of efficacy in some patients. But the company considered that the observed profile does not fully meet the objectives set out for the PARADIGME study. Only one out of three patients responded to the treatment with the average duration of the response of approximately six months, Nordic Nanovector said in a statement.

Therefore, the company is of the opinion that the demonstrated profile is no longer sufficiently competitive to bring Betalutin to the market in the third line relapsed and refractory FL indication, within a timeframe that makes financial and commercial sense for the company.

The company noted that it will explore potential partnerships and will also seek advice from the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss if there could be a possible way forward for Betalutin in an alternative setting.

Meanwhile, the company said its focus will now shift to its pipeline of other CD37-targeting assets, which give it multiple shots on goal, including Humalutin, Alpha37, a portfolio of fully humanized anti-CD37 antibodies and the CD37 CAR-T.