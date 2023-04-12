12.04.2023 13:43:36

Nordisk In Deal With Aspect To Develop Treatment For Diabetes And Obesity

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Aspect Biosystems Wednesday announced partnership to develop bioprinted tissue therapeutics for diabetes and obesity.

As per the deal, Novo Nordisk will receive license to use Aspect's bioprinting technology to develop up to four products for the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

Aspect will receive an initial payment of $75 million, that includes, an upfront payment, research funding, and an investment in the form of a convertible note. Aspect is also eligible to receive up to $650 million, upon achieving certain targets, per product, as well as tiered royalties on product sales.

The collaboration will focus on developing bioprinted tissue therapeutics to maintain normal blood glucose levels without needing immunosuppression. This is a transformative treatment for people living with type 1 diabetes, Novo Nordisk said.

