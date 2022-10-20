NordLocker launches Cybersecurity Awareness campaign with a massive sale

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NordLocker , a file encryption tool with a private cloud, launched its Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign by announcing a massive sale. From October 19 to December 1, NordLocker's Personal plans will be up to 53% off.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was created in 2004 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to foster vigilance online. Since then, the importance of protecting yourself from threats has grown exponentially, as cybercrime is set to cost the world 10.5 trillion annually by 2025 .

"Protecting yourself has never been as important as it is today. File protection is at the core of staying cybersecure because files are often rich in sensitive and personal data and thus have the biggest potential to do damage compared to other areas of vulnerability," says Oliver Noble, a cybersecurity expert at NordLocker. "We want to spread the message that cybersecurity should no longer be an afterthought but instead be an integral part of your digital routine."

Other recent news

Locker share functionality. The new feature, which is now available on Windows, Android, and Web Access, allows individual B2C users to securely share entire lockers (encrypted folders) with other NordLocker users. Sharing a Locker is as easy as typing in the email address of the receiver

NordLocker for business. In April, NordLocker launched an encrypted cloud service for business clients to offer top-notch protection, convenience, and cost-effectiveness when storing and managing their corporate data. NordLocker Cloud for business comes with an Admin Panel, a Locker Share functionality, and other great features to help organizations keep their sensitive files secure.

Biometrics. NordLocker users are able to unlock NordLocker via biometrics. The new authentication feature, available to Android and Windows users, adds flexibility and convenience to the login process. Instead of typing in their master password, users will be able to use their fingerprint or face ID to sign in.



ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker is the world's first end-to-end encrypted file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the market. NordLocker is available on various platforms, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com .

