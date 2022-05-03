Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings on Monday, May 23, 2022 after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Date: May 24, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/253481130

Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson's website www.nordson.com/investors. The webcast will be archived until Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005574/en/