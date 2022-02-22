Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Results and Updates Annual Guidance

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2022. Sales were $609 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior year’s first quarter sales of $527 million. The increase in first quarter 2022 sales included organic volume growth of 16% and a favorable impact of acquisitions/divestitures of 2%, partially offset by unfavorable effects from currency translation of 2%. The organic sales increase was driven by strong demand across most end markets.

Operating profit in the first quarter was $156 million. Excluding the amortization of acquired inventory, adjusted operating profit in the quarter was $157 million, or 26% of sales, compared to prior year operating profit of $109 million. This 44% increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by volume leverage, favorable sales mix and continued cost control measures. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $183 million, or 30% of sales.

Net income was $120 million, or $2.05 earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $122 million, a $44 million increase from the prior year earnings of $78 million. First quarter 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.07, a 57% increase over the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.32.

"In line with our expectations, the first quarter results sustained the strong momentum from our record performance in fiscal 2021. Our teams did an outstanding job delivering double-digit sales growth across most end markets in the midst of supply chain constraints and labor shortages. I am very thankful for our employees, who are managing dynamic market conditions, deploying the NBS Next growth framework and ensuring we meet the needs of our customers,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer.

First Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $324 million increased 12% compared to the prior year first quarter, driven by a 12% organic increase and a favorable acquisition/divestiture impact of 3%, partially offset by unfavorable currency impact of 3%. The organic sales increase was driven by continued demand in consumer non-durable and industrial end markets, particularly in Asia. Operating profit in the quarter was $102 million. Adjusted operating profit, excluding acquired inventory step-up amortization, was $104 million, or 32% of sales, an increase of 24% compared to the prior year first quarter operating profit.

On November 1, 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of NDC Technologies, a test and inspection business focused on measurement and controls solutions serving consumer non-durable, film extrusion & converting, cable & tubing and energy storage end markets. Upon integration, financial reporting for NDC was moved into the Industrial Precision Solutions segment to better leverage growth opportunities within shared industrial and consumer non-durable end markets and related sales channels.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $285 million increased 20% compared to the prior year first quarter. Organic sales increased 21%, partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact of 1%. The segment had double-digit organic sales demand across all of its end markets with particular strength in its electronics dispense and biopharma fluid component product lines. Operating profit totaled $76 million, or 27% of sales, an increase of 62% compared to the prior year first quarter operating profit.

Outlook

Order entry remained strong throughout the first quarter with a favorable book-to-bill ratio growing backlog to over $900 million. The Company continues to see extended shipment request dates in conjunction with large orders from its customers in electronics, industrial and medical end markets. Based on anticipated sales timing, supply chain constraints and labor availability, we expect fiscal 2022 second quarter sales growth to be in the range of 6% to 10% as compared to fiscal 2021 second quarter, with adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.20 to $2.30.

For the full year, the Company is focusing its guidance to the high end of its previous ranges based upon the strong fiscal first quarter performance. It now expects full-year revenue growth in the range of 7% to 10% and adjusted earnings per diluted share growth in the range of 14% to 18% over fiscal 2021.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 609,166 $ 526,566 Cost of sales 269,032 236,606 Gross profit 340,134 289,960 Gross margin % 55.8 % 55.1 % Selling & administrative expenses 184,274 180,935 Operating profit 155,860 109,025 Interest expense - net (5,185 ) (6,552 ) Other income (expense) - net 1,292 (4,661 ) Income before income taxes 151,967 97,812 Income taxes 31,558 20,230 Net income $ 120,409 $ 77,582 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 58,152 58,059 Diluted 58,819 58,755 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.07 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings $ 2.05 $ 1.32

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) January 31, October 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,539 $ 299,972 Receivables - net 465,721 489,389 Inventories - net 366,380 327,195 Other current assets 51,595 48,282 Total current assets 1,054,235 1,164,838 Property, plant & equipment - net 361,567 355,565 Goodwill 1,836,485 1,713,148 Other assets 582,703 557,410 $ 3,834,990 $ 3,790,961 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable $ 34,149 $ 34,188 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 395,318 411,206 Total current liabilities 429,467 445,394 Long-term debt 773,191 781,709 Other liabilities 413,704 404,728 Total shareholders' equity 2,218,628 2,159,130 $ 3,834,990 $ 3,790,961

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 120,409 $ 77,582 Depreciation and amortization 25,390 26,020 Other non-cash items 11,023 10,271 Changes in working capital (29,217 ) 16,152 Other (9,518 ) 13,264 Net cash provided by operating activities 118,087 143,289 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (12,491 ) (7,917 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (171,613 ) — Other - net 7 22 Net cash used in investing activities (184,097 ) (7,895 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt (1,257 ) (100,000 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,640 ) (1,734 ) Dividends paid (29,724 ) (22,672 ) Issuance of common shares 5,721 7,438 Purchase of treasury shares (35,002 ) (5,310 ) Net cash used in financing activities (61,902 ) (122,278 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (1,521 ) 4,329 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (129,433 ) 17,445 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 299,972 208,293 End of period $ 170,539 $ 225,738

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance January 31, January 31, Acquisitions / 2022 2021 Organic Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 323,933 $ 288,416 12.0 % 3.2 % (2.9 ) % 12.3 % Advanced technology solutions 285,233 238,150 20.6 % — % (0.8 ) % 19.8 % Total sales $ 609,166 $ 526,566 16.0 % 1.6 % (1.9 ) % 15.7 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 191,377 $ 185,316 2.8 % 0.5 % — % 3.3 % Americas 48,525 36,138 36.6 % (0.9 ) % (1.4 ) % 34.3 % Europe 155,985 135,151 16.6 % 3.9 % (5.1 ) % 15.4 % Japan 25,558 27,115 3.5 % (0.2 ) % (9.0 ) % (5.7 ) % Asia Pacific 187,721 142,846 29.4 % 2.1 % (0.1 ) % 31.4 % Total sales $ 609,166 $ 526,566 16.0 % 1.6 % (1.9 ) % 15.7 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 323,933 $ 288,416 Advanced technology solutions 285,233 238,150 Total sales $ 609,166 $ 526,566 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 102,187 $ 83,403 Advanced technology solutions 76,327 47,201 Corporate (22,654 ) (21,579 ) Total operating profit $ 155,860 $ 109,025 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ 1,563 $ — ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (2) % of Sales % of Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 103,750 32 % $ 83,403 29 % Advanced technology solutions 76,327 27 % 47,201 20 % Corporate (22,654 ) (21,579 ) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 157,423 26 % $ 109,025 21 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 7,442 $ 6,983 Advanced technology solutions 15,810 16,544 Corporate 2,138 2,493 Total depreciation & amortization $ 25,390 $ 26,020 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 111,192 34 % $ 90,386 31 % Advanced technology solutions 92,137 32 % 63,745 27 % Corporate (20,516 ) (19,086 ) Total EBITDA $ 182,813 30 % $ 135,045 26 %

(1) Represents non-cash inventory charges associated with the NDC acquisition.

(2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and non-cash inventory charges related to the NDC acquisition. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as non-cash inventory charges associated with the NDC acquisition. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 155,860 $ 109,025 Other / interest expense - net (3,893 ) (11,213 ) Net income 120,409 77,582 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.05 $ 1.32 Shares outstanding - diluted 58,819 58,755 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ 1,563 $ — Adjustments net of tax $ 1,238 $ — EPS effect of adjustments $ 0.02 $ — NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 157,423 $ 109,025 Operating profit % of sales 25.8 % 20.7 % Net income (2) $ 121,647 $ 77,582 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 2.07 $ 1.32

(1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments such as non-cash inventory charges related to the NDC acquisition. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales.

(2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

(3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

