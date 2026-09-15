Nordson's 2026 Outlook: Recurring Revenue Base Drives Sustained Long-Term Profitability

Picture a specialized assembly line where a tiny, high-precision nozzle dispenses just enough adhesive to seal a delicate medical device or secure a chip inside a smartphone. This is the world of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), a company that engineers the hardware controlling how liquids, polymers, and biomaterials are applied across everything from consumer electronics to advanced medical technology. The stock, which trades at $309.86 as of Sept. 15, 2026, has gained 37% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its role as a quiet, essential backbone of modern manufacturing.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Nordson an overall Superscore of 76 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

A 76 places Nordson in the Top ~22% of all companies we score, ahead of roughly 78 out of every 100 companies. This score serves as one data-driven signal for your research, and this piece pairs the reasons for this strength with the constraints that keep it from ranking higher, so you can weigh both sides.

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