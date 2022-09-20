Nordstrom Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan.

The Rights Plan is effective immediately and has a one-year duration, expiring on September 19, 2023.

Under the Rights Plan, the rights generally become exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the outstanding shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction not approved by the Nordstrom Board.

The Rights Plan would reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of the company through open-market accumulation or other means without payment of an adequate control premium.

The Plan is intended to protect the company's interests and all Nordstrom shareholders.

It will also give Board sufficient time to make informed, deliberate decisions. The Rights Plan applies equally to all current and future shareholders of Nordstrom.

The company noted that the Rights Plan has not been adopted in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire control of the Company. It is also not intended to deter offers that are fair.

Pursuant to the Plan, Nordstrom will issue one common stock right for each outstanding share of Nordstrom common stock, by means of a dividend, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 30. Initially, these rights will not be exercisable.

Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to Nordstrom, and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as its legal advisor.