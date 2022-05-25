|
25.05.2022 01:36:00
Nordstrom Breaks Retail's Losing Streak, But This Stock Just Broke a Cardinal Rule
Wall Street hasn't been able to give investors much confidence that the major downturn in the stock market will end anytime soon. As soon as a rally seems to start, something comes in and hurts investor sentiment again. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to pick up ground on the strength of defensive consumer stocks, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost ground.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!