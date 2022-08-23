|
23.08.2022 22:12:33
Nordstrom Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $126 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $3.99 billion from $3.57 billion last year.
Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $126 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.99 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.60
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordstrom Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nordstrom Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordstrom Inc.
|18,88
|-19,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones mit kleinem Plus -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.