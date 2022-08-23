Nordstrom Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $126 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $3.99 billion from $3.57 billion last year.

Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $126 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.99 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.60