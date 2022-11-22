|
22.11.2022 22:13:45
Nordstrom Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN):
Earnings: -$20 million in Q3 vs. $64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q3 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $3.43 billion in Q3 vs. $3.53 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.60
