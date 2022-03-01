01.03.2022 22:07:22

Nordstrom Inc. Reveals Climb In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $200 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $4.49 billion from $3.65 billion last year.

Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $200 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $4.49 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordstrom Inc.mehr Nachrichten