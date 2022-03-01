Nordstrom Projects FY Guidance Better Than Street Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Washington-based retail company, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) posted full-year guidance for the next financial year which was above the Street view.

For the next year, the company expects the earnings per share to be in the range of $3.15 to $3.50. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $1.23 per share.

Following the report, the stock has rocketed up 37% in the after-hours market. The stock is currently trading at $26.68, up $7.14 or 36.54% after closing at $19.55 during the regular trading hours. The stock opened at $20.66 in the morning after closing at $20.74 on the previous close.