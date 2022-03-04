|
04.03.2022 14:25:00
Nordstrom Stock Soars 38% After Earnings: Here's Why
While 2020 was an awful year for department stores and most other apparel-focused retailers, sales and earnings surged above pre-pandemic highs in 2021 for many companies across the sector.Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) was an exception. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the upscale retailer posted revenue of $10.3 billion, down from $11 billion two years earlier. Over the same period, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) plunged from $1.95 to just $0.27.However, the company's performance began to recover in the fourth quarter. That caused Nordstrom stock to surge 38% on Wednesday (the day after its Q4 earnings report).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
