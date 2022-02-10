NordVPN enters the antivirus market by launching Threat Protection

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN, the world's leading VPN service provider, took yet another step to solidify its position as a market leader in cybersecurity with the release of Threat Protection , which is integrated into the NordVPN app. This new feature offers comprehensive security against cyber threats by blocking trackers, phishing attempts, intrusive ads, malicious websites, and infected files.

"At Nord Security, we know that cybersecurity evolves rapidly, and cybersecurity tools must evolve too. And as part of a broader effort to shift into a more encompassing cybersecurity company, introducing Threat Protection brings us one step closer," says Vykintas Maknickas, product strategist at NordVPN . "With the introduction of Threat Protection, we will be able to offer more services and more comprehensive protection that doesn't depend merely on your VPN connection."

Threat Protection mitigates three primary kinds of threats. These include web trackers and malicious ads, harmful websites, and infected files.

Web trackers and malicious ads. Fighting off trackers typically falls outside of the scope of a VPN, which is where Threat Protection comes into play. Threat Protection enhances the whole web privacy experience by blocking trackers entirely. You can monitor and manage the blocked trackers in real time.

Harmful websites. Also use Threat Protection while browsing the web to avoid malicious websites. Threat Protection displays a warning prompt prior to the page loading. This allows you to exit in lieu of continuing to a harmful site and being phished or having your data collected.

Infected files. Additionally, when you download a file from the internet, Threat Protection can be the first line of defense. It will scan for malware and, if no threats are detected, the file will be marked as safe without any interruptions. But if malware is found, the file will be deleted before it can do any harm. You will also be able to access a log of the scanned files available to view at any time.

"Threat Protection takes what was once the task of antivirus software and merges it with NordVPN," says Vykintas Maknickas, product strategist at NordVPN . "Regardless of how long you have been using the internet, you can end up falling victim to some kind of precarious website or download. This is exactly why Threat Protection was introduced — to add a layer of security to make your online browsing safer, cleaner, and more private."

To utilize Threat Protection, users need to download the latest OpenVPN version of the NordVPN app from the official website . Once enabled, the feature will protect users without them needing to connect to a VPN server. Threat Protection is currently available for all macOS users and is being gradually rolled out for Windows.

NordVPN is part of Nord Security . Nord Security is moving with confidence towards becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution. Apart from NordVPN, the company is home to three other market-leading products: NordPass , a next-generation password manager; NordLocker , an encrypted cloud storage solution; and NordLayer , an advanced network access security solution.

