Norfolk Southern Corp Profit Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $760 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $671 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $2.85 billion from $2.57 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $760 Mln. vs. $671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.12 vs. $2.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q4): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.