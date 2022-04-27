Norfolk Southern Corp Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $703 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $673 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.92 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $703 Mln. vs. $673 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.93 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.