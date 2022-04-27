27.04.2022 14:08:11

Norfolk Southern Corp Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $703 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $673 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.92 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $703 Mln. vs. $673 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.93 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Norfolk Southern Corp.mehr Nachrichten