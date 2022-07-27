Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $819 million, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $819 million, or $3.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $3.25 billion from $2.80 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $819 Mln. vs. $819 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.45 vs. $3.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.47 -Revenue (Q2): $3.25 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.

