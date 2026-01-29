Norfolk Southern Aktie
WKN: 867028 / ISIN: US6558441084
|
29.01.2026 14:16:30
Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 Profit Falls
(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $644 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $3.23 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $725 million or $3.22 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $2.974 billion from $3.024 billion last year.
Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $644 Mln. vs. $733 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.974 Bln vs. $3.024 Bln last year.
