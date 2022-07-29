|
29.07.2022 19:00:00
Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend
ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on its common stock.
The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 160 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982. The dividend is payable August 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2022.
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 6.7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-declares-quarterly-dividend-301596197.html
SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation
