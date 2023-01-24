24.01.2023 22:15:00

Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 9% increase on its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from $1.24 to $1.35 per share. 

The dividend is payable February 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 162 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-declares-quarterly-dividend-301729021.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

