Norfolk Southern names Barbara Paul vice president human resources

NORFOLK, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) named Barbara Paul its vice president human resources, effective May 1, 2020.

"As we Reimagine Possible to transform Norfolk Southern into a faster, smarter, and more resilient company, we need leaders like Barbara Paul who combine deep experience with an innovative, forward-looking approach," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "Barbara has been playing a pivotal role, reshaping our people strategy to become a more nimble, tech-savvy organization. We look forward to her continuing that important work as our vice president human resources."

Paul most recently served as assistant vice president of human resources and diversity. She first joined Norfolk Southern in 2005 as an employee development officer and then moved into marketing. After leaving the company in 2009 to earn a Master of Education degree, Paul returned in 2011 and rose through a number of roles in human resources. Her assignments included human resources business partner, manager people development, and director talent management. Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Paul served a distinguished 20-year career in the U.S. Navy. She is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-names-barbara-paul-vice-president-human-resources-301053414.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation