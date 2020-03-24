Norfolk Southern names Vanessa Allen Sutherland Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

NORFOLK, Va., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that Vanessa Allen Sutherland has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective April 1, 2020.

"Vanessa is an invaluable contributor to NS, with important responsibilities across a number of areas critical to our company's success," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "Most recently, Vanessa has been playing an integral role in helping NS navigate the economic, political, and regulatory environment. We thank her for her hard work and commitment to ensuring that our company continues to deliver superior returns for investors, and outstanding service to customers, while keeping our employees and communities safe. On behalf of the entire NS team, I congratulate Vanessa on her promotion to EVP."

Allen Sutherland joined Norfolk Southern in 2018 as vice president law. She was promoted to senior vice president government relations and chief legal officer in 2019. Recently, she has been focused on the NS government relations team's ongoing work, building and strengthening relationships with legislative, state, and local stakeholders in support of the company's financial and legal obligations. During her tenure at NS, she has helped lead a review of the company's safety program, managed government relations initiatives, introduced automation at multiple levels within the law team, and collaborated with industry peers on matters related to short line railroads.

