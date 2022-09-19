Norfolk Southern offers three ways to stay safe near the tracks

September 19 – 25 is National Rail Safety Week

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is recognizing National Rail Safety week in concert with Operation Lifesaver, its customers, and other railroads across North America. To help communities stay safe, Norfolk Southern is offering three tips for the public to stay safe near railroad tracks:

Always stop and look at railroad crossings to be sure a train is not approaching.

Railroad tracks are never a safe place to walk, so keep a safe distance – and they are never a safe place to take pictures.

Whenever you see tracks, think train – trains can be quieter than you expect.

"This Rail Safety Week we are offering three ways our fellow community members can stay safe near railroad tracks," said Helen Hart, Assistant Vice President Safety & Environmental. "When you're driving, be sure to look both ways; if you're on foot, stay a safe distance from tracks; and always assume a train may be approaching anytime you're near the rails."

Most train-related injuries occur at road crossings or involve individual citizens walking too close to tracks. Since 2013, 4,615 people have died as a result of a crossing incident or trespassing on railroad property, including tracks. Thousands more have been injured.

Since 1972, there has been an 83% decline in train/vehicle collisions – down from 12,000 then to only 2,100 in 2021. Deaths from people walking on or near tracks remained largely the same from 2010-2021. Most, if not all, of these incidents are preventable. Only members of the public can continue that downward trend by staying vigilant in the proximity of railroad tracks.

For more statistics, safety tips, and information please visit Operation Lifesaver.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-offers-three-ways-to-stay-safe-near-the-tracks-301627195.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation