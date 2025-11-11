Norfolk Southern Reaches 5-Year Collective Bargaining Deal With Brotherhood Of Railroad Signalmen

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) announced Tuesday that it has reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen or BRS.

The agreement covers nearly 970 dedicated and highly skilled BRS team members across the company's network, providing them with significant improvements to their pay, health care, work-rule changes and vacation benefits.

The agreement provides for an 18.8-percent compounded wage increase over the next five years. It also offers railroaders more paid vacation earlier in their career and makes impactful enhancements to an already robust suite of health and welfare benefits.

Finally, the agreement offers several local work-rule enhancements, providing improved travel-expense reimbursement and more flexible scheduling for signal construction.

With this agreement, Norfolk Southern has reached ratified agreements with 12 of its 13 unions, and a tentative agreement is pending ratification by the final remaining union.