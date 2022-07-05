Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022 20:50:00

Norfolk Southern to Announce Q2 2022 Earnings on July 27

ATLANTA, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will announce its second-quarter financial results during a live conference call and internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance of the call and a press release will be posted on the Investors page of the company's website. 

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

What:

Norfolk Southern Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. ET



How to
Participate:

Teleconference: 877-869-3847 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.)

Live webcast: Go to www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.



Audio
Replay:

Following the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be
available by dialing 877-660-6853 and access number 13725887 until
August 3, 2022. The replay also will be available as an MP3
downloadable podcast in the Investors section of the company's website.

For electronic notification of earnings events, subscribe to NSInvest, Norfolk Southern's email distribution list for news releases on earnings and issues pertaining to the financial performance of Norfolk Southern.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-announce-q2-2022-earnings-on-july-27-301580805.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

