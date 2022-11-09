09.11.2022 14:30:00

Norfolk Southern to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark George will make a presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. Details on joining the presentation follow below.

What:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

When:

November 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

Via Webcast

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com on the Investors page.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

 

