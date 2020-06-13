Norima and SafetyChain Software Announce Strategic Partnership to Extend Services, Consulting to Customers

NOVATO, Calif., June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading Plant Management Platform for food and beverage manufacturers, announced a strategic agreement with Norima Consulting to deliver dedicated SafetyChain consulting practices to customers. Norima will work as a flexible extension for teams looking for project management, business analysis, system integrations, plus more.

Best known for providing services to Healthcare, Financial Services, Insurance, and other markets, Norima will offer comprehensive services including SafetyChain integrations and API development, custom Safetychain reporting, digital transformation planning, data automation to support Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) initiatives, and more. They will also offer managed services and technical expertise on-demand for SafetyChain customers lacking internal resources or bandwidth.

"We are excited to announce this partnership, and our team is looking forward to helping SafetyChain customers achieve their digital transformation goals," says David Kuik, CEO of Norima Consulting. "We believe that our expertise in data automation and precision agriculture, combined with our passion for innovation, will be a perfect complement to SafetyChain's capabilities in manufacturing and plant automation."

SafetyChain's Plant Management Platform is the only complete enterprise solution for plant compliance, quality, and production. It features robust tools for collaborating with customers including online portals for suppliers and auditors, real-time certification monitoring, and dashboards that can all be managed remotely from any device, on any operating system.

"Our partnership with Norima Consulting will provide food & beverage companies with expert advice and technical resources from a trusted third-party. This partnership enables SafetyChain customers to get more value out of the software and further leverage the investments they've made in their entire technology stack by enabling a deeper, more integrated connection of data and processes."

About SafetyChain

SafetyChain is the #1 Plant Management Platform that improves yield, maximizes productivity, and ensures compliance for food & beverage manufacturers. Trusted by over 1,500 facilities, SafetyChain is the only complete solution for production (OEE & SPC), food safety and quality (QMS), and supplier compliance.

About Norima Consulting

Norima Consulting Inc. transforms businesses by leveraging the right technology, at the right time, with the right people. Acting as an innovation accelerator to improve bottom lines and enhance competitive advantages, they enable customers to operate more effectively. Working as a flexible extension for clients, Norima offers exceptional service to earn a place as trusted advisors.

SOURCE SafetyChain Software