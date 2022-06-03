|
NORINICKEL HELD THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
PRESS RELEASE
June 3, 2022
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)
Moscow Shareholders of Nornickel held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in absentia on June 3, 2022. The AGM approved the final dividend for the financial year 2021 in the amount of RUB 1,166.22 per ordinary share (approximately 18.94 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank at the date of AGM). The dividend record date has been set on 14 June 2022.
The AGM also elected the Board of Directors and the Internal Audit commission.
The Board of Directors
The Audit ommission
Additionally, the shareholders approved the annual report for 2021, RAS accounts, the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2021 and approved JSC KPMG (OGRN 1027700125628) as the auditors for 2022 RAS accounts and IFRS consolidated financial statements. The shareholders voted in favor of all the other items of the AGM agenda.
AGM materials and voting results available on Nornickel website.
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice president for investor relations and sustainable development.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20
Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru
