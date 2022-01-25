Noritz, ServiceWhale partner in tech venture

TREVOSE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noritz Corporation, the leading manufacturer of tankless water heating equipment worldwide, and ServiceWhale, a software platform company focused on automating quoting of big-ticket home improvement projects, recently unveiled a joint solution designed to improve the overall customer experience for online purchasing of tankless water heaters.

ServiceWhale's consumer-facing quoting technology, available through Advanced Profiles, addresses customer inquiries regarding their water heater replacement. The efficiency of the technology expedites the quoting process, allowing customers access to custom quotes from the contractors of their choice in a mere two minutes. This revolutionary online buying method also eliminates the need for traditional face-to-face interaction, providing both time and cost savings.

Enhanced customer experience offers insight

In offering this solution, Noritz seeks to improve the customer experience for consumers and plumbing contractors who want to transact online for tankless water heater replacements. Not only does this collaboration acknowledge evolving consumer behaviors, it also allows Noritz new visibility into the interactions and transactions between their end consumer and contractors through data captured by ServiceWhale's platform, helping the manufacturer cater to their online plumbing and HVAC customers.

Improved Contract Directory offers online storefront

In addition, ServiceWhale has rebuilt Noritz's contractor directory from the ground up. Within the new Noritz Contractor Directory, every contractor received a brand-new profile or "online storefront," where they can showcase company information, online reviews, projects photos and videos, and industry certifications. Noritz contractors can also deploy ServiceWhale's quoting technology to their native websites and social media pages, helping them convert more of their website traffic into actionable leads.

"At Noritz, we wanted to lower the barrier to entry for the end-user to get quicker and better service to install tankless. At the same time, we were trying to provide more qualified leads for our most loyal contractors. The partnership with ServiceWhale felt like a good fit and the next step that would benefit everyone," explains Andrew Tran, Director of Marketing at Noritz.

"In the age of Yelp, Instacart, and Doordash, we feel like the next generation of homeowners expects more convenient and quick service," he continues. "The Noritz partnership with ServiceWhale will help to keep us up to date with the more savvy and tech-oriented consumer of today."

"Enterprises are beginning to seek out more and more ways to help support their contractors and help them grow their businesses, especially in ways that address how the consumer shopping experience is evolving. ServiceWhale's platform enables enterprises to meet the growing customer demand for a touchless online shopping experience," says ServiceWhale founder Dmitri Saveliev.

To create a free contractor profile, click https://contractorfinder.noritz.com/listbus .

To learn more about ServiceWhale's enterprise solutions, visit www.servicewhale.com

