04.10.2022 13:45:02
NORNICKEL CANCELS TREASURY SHARES
MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
PRESS RELEASE
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»
(PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)
NORNICKEL CANCELS TREASURY SHARES
October 4, 2022 Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that the 791,227 ordinary shares, which had been bought back from shareholders in June 2021, were cancelled yesterday.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20
Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru
