PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)

NORNICKEL CANCELS TREASURY SHARES

October 4, 2022 Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that the 791,227 ordinary shares, which had been bought back from shareholders in June 2021, were cancelled yesterday.



