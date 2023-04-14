|
14.04.2023 17:06:32
NORNICKEL DISCONTINUES DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER
MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
PRESS RELEASE
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel» or the «Company»)
NORNICKEL DISCONTINUES DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER
Moscow, April 14, 2023 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that its provider of press release publication services in line with UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) and the Admission and Disclosure Standards of the London Stock Exchange (the Standards) will cease to service companies incorporated in Russia. Having found no alternative provider, starting from April 17, 2023, the Company will cease to release regulatory information or publish other information in the manner and following the procedures required by UK MAR and the Standards. The Company will continue to disclose regulatory information on its website: nornickel.com.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges.
Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20
Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru
|
