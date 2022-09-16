Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 18:01:21

NORNICKEL PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
NORNICKEL PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION

16-Sep-2022 / 19:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

NORNICKEL PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON NOTEHOLDERS CONSENT SOLICITATION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

September 16, 2022 Further to its announcement made on September 2, 2022, PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (Norilsk Nickel or the Borrower) has announced the results of the adjourned meeting held on September 16, 2022 (the Adjourned Meeting) of the holders of the USD 500,000,000 2.55% Loan Participation Notes due 2025 (the 2025 Notes) issued by MMC Finance Designated Activity Company (the Issuer) for the sole purpose of financing a loan to the Borrower.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated August 10, 2022 in relation to the 2025 Notes and the other series of notes issued by the Issuer described therein (the Memorandum).

At the Adjourned Meeting, each of Extraordinary Resolution One and Extraordinary Resolution Two in respect of the 2025 Notes was duly passed. As a result of the passing of Extraordinary Resolution One by holders of the 2025 Notes, i2 Capital Trust Corporation Ltd has been appointed as new trustee of the Trust Deed in respect of the 2025 Notes. As a result of the passing of Extraordinary Resolution Two by holders of the 2025 Notes, the Amendment Documents relating to the 2025 Notes have been executed and the relevant modifications to the Trust Deed and the Loan Agreement in respect of the 2025 Notes have become effective.

In the case of any questions and for any further information Noteholders should contact the Information and Tabulation Agent:

Information and Tabulation Agent

i2 Capital Markets Ltd.

128 City Road

London EC1V 2NX

United Kingdom

Email: nornickel@i2capmark.com

Phone: +44 20 3633 1212

Questions and requests may also be directed to the Investor Relations Department of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel:

Investor Relations Department

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

Investor Relations

15, 1st Krasnogvardeysky Drive, Moscow, 123100, Russia

Email: Eurobond@nornik.ru

Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 188785
EQS News ID: 1444699

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444699&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL) 20,90 27,44% MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen