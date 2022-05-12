PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)



NORNICKEL RECEIVED PERMISSION TO RETAIN ITS DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS PROGRAMME

Moscow, May 12, 2022 Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies its American depositary receipt (ADR) holders that the Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investments in the Russian Federation (the Commission) has approved the Companys request to maintain the circulation of its ADRs outside of the Russian Federation for a duration of one year (since the approval was granted) until April 28, 2023.

Nornickel has submitted a request to the Commission pursuant to the Federal Law No. 114-FZ On Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation, which came into effect on April 27th and requires the Russian issuers to terminate their depositary receipts programs, with the exceptions provided upon consideration of the issuers requests.

Nornickel welcomes the decision of the Commission as it provides time to assess available opportunities and investigation of necessary steps to support the Companys long-term investment attractiveness.



This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations



