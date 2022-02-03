PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")



NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2021 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 10

Moscow, 3 February, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRS financial results for FY2021 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 17h00/14h00/9h00 (Moscow/London/New York) on February 10. Conference call will be held in English and Russian, webcast - in English.

Webcast will be available through the link.

Conference call ID:

English (main line) - 8161783

Russian (interpreter) - 8027849

Conference call's numbers:

Russia +7 495 646 5137 / 8 10 800 2865 5011 (toll free)

UK +44 (0)330 336 9601 / 0 800 279 6877 (toll free)

USA +1 646 828 8073 / 800 289 0720 (toll free)

Financial statements and presentation will be available on the Company's website two hours before the conference call and webcast started.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru