NORNICKELS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW DIRECTORS

Moscow, October 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommend the following nominees to the Board of Directors for the Extraordinary General Meeting vote:

Alexandrov Denis

Batekhin Sergey

Bashkirov Alexey

Bezdenezhnykh Elena

Bougrov Andrey

Volk Sergey

Germanovich Alexey

Zakharova Alexandra

Zakharova Marianna

Ivanov Alexey

Luchitsky Stanislav

Sheibak Egor

Shvarts Evgeny

Out of 13 nominees to the Board of Directors 6 are independent.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

