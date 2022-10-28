NORNICKELS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW DIRECTORS

28.10.2022 17:00:10

Moscow, October 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommend  the following nominees to the Board of Directors for the Extraordinary General Meeting vote:

  • Alexandrov Denis
  • Batekhin Sergey
  • Bashkirov Alexey
  • Bezdenezhnykh Elena
  • Bougrov Andrey
  • Volk Sergey
  • Germanovich Alexey
  • Zakharova Alexandra
  • Zakharova Marianna
  • Ivanov Alexey
  • Luchitsky Stanislav
  • Sheibak Egor
  • Shvarts Evgeny

Out of 13 nominees to the Board of Directors 6 are independent.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
