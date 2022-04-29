PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")



NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Moscow, April 29, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommend nominees to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission for the AGM vote.

The nominees to the Board of Directors are as follows:

Andrey Bougrov

Alexey Bashkirov

Alexey Germanovich

Alexey Ivanov

Denis Alexandrov

Evgeny Shvarts

Egor Sheibak

Marianna Zakharova

Maxim Poletaev

Stanislav Luchitsky

Sergey Batekhin

Sergey Volk

Vsevolod Rozanov

Out of 13 nominees to the Board of Directors 6 are independent.

The nominees to the Audit Commission are as follows:

Alexey Dzybalov

Anna Masalova

Elena Yanevich

Georgiy Svanidze

Eduard Gornin

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

