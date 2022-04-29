|
29.04.2022 17:01:57
NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
|
MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
PRESS RELEASE
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")
NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
Moscow, April 29, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommend nominees to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission for the AGM vote.
The nominees to the Board of Directors are as follows:
Out of 13 nominees to the Board of Directors 6 are independent.
The nominees to the Audit Commission are as follows:
ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20
Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru
|ISIN:
|US55315J1025
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|MNOD
|LEI Code:
|253400JPTEEW143W3E47
|Sequence No.:
|158745
|EQS News ID:
|1340273
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|NORNICKEL AND ROSATOM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1Q 2022 (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY 2021 (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|MMC Norilsk Nickel: UPDATE FOR HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (EQS Group)
|
16.03.22
|INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS PENNY, MUNNINGS, EDWARDS STEP DOWN FROM NORNICKEL BOARD (EQS Group)
|
03.02.22
|NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2021 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 10 (EQS Group)
|
01.02.22
|NORNICKEL'S GLOBAL PALLADIUM FUND LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST PHYSICALLY-BACKED ELECTRIC VEHICLE METALS ETC (EQS Group)