NORNICKELS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

11.08.2022 17:30:10

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
11-Aug-2022 / 18:30 MSK
PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)
 

August 11, 2022 Nornickel, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that today its shareholders on the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company by RUB 791,227 to RUB 152,863,397 by cancelling 791,227 repurchased ordinary shares with par value of RUB 1.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the worlds largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

 

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
