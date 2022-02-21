Norsk Hydro Expects To Restart Aluminium Plant Albras, Brazil In Early Q2

(RTTNews) - Norwegian energy and aluminum company Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK), in an update on power failure at its part-owned aluminium plant Albras in Brazil, said that Albras expects to restart the first pots in early second-quarter, resuming normal operations in the fourth quarter 2022.

The company noted that Albras organization is currently investigating the exact cause of the incident and has started preparations for repair and restart of the line.

The company had said, one of the four production lines at Hydro's part-owned aluminium plant Albras in Brazil was shut down on February 19 due to an internal power distribution failure. The Power failure caused shutdown of 25% of capacity.

The affected potline produces 110,000 tonnes of liquid aluminium annually.

The other three lines at Albras were not affected and are running as normal, the company said.

Albras has a total production capacity of 460,000 tonnes per year. Hydro owns 51% of Albras, while the remaining 49% is owned by Nippon Amazon Aluminium Co. Ltd. Albras is located in the city of Barcarena in Pará State in northern Brazil, next to Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery.