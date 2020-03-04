North 6th Agency Publishes COVID-19 Corporate Communications Best Practices Guide

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A) today announced the release of its COVID-19 Corporate Communications Best Practices Guide.

The guide is being offered as a pro-bono service for all companies, executives and communications professionals to help serve as a resource as they evaluate their preparedness strategy for employee and customer communications regarding COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The guide includes practical tips, insights, and best practices for organizations to utilize as they navigate through the potential impact of COVID-19 on employees, customers and key stakeholders.

"COVID-19 is obviously front and center on the minds of employees and employers across the world," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "We felt it was important to offer a resource guide of best practices for corporate communications executives and business leaders to consider in their efforts to communicate with transparency, efficacy and high integrity."

The COVID-19 Corporate Communications Best Practices Guide is available for download free of charge at this link.

For more information on N6A please visit www.n6a.com.

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):

Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is a leading public relations and strategic communications firm, and the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for brands. N6A has been named among the 50 Most Powerful PR Firms by The Observer, as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, and PRWeek's Best Places to Work.

Media Contact: North 6th Agency, Inc.

212-334-9753, COVID-19@n6a.com

(For COVID-19 Specialty Counsel Inquiries)

