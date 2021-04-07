North America $5.2 Billion Wood Flooring Markets to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Aesthetically Superior and Durable Floor Covering Solutions

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Wood Flooring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Solid Wood, Engineered Wood), by Wood Type, by Application, by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America wood flooring market size is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising expenditure on renovation and remodeling of old housing structures is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



Increasing demand for aesthetically superior and durable floor covering solutions, and consumer trends in floor design have been critical in the growth of the market over the past few years. The expansion of office and workspaces, improving consumer lifestyle, and rapid urbanization are factors that have also contributed to market growth.



The significant and continual growth of high-end residential housing structures, and the subsequent and growing preference of single-family housing structures are driving the demand for wood flooring in the North America region. Furthermore, the advent of engineered wood has significantly reduced the cost of wood flooring, thereby providing a major boost to product adoption.



The rising importance of e-commerce portals in an attempt to ensure the supply of finished goods to buyers due to benefits such as price discounts and timely delivery of products to buyers may promote the purchase of wood flooring through online retailers, such as WeShipFloors, Fantastic-floor, and Wood Floors Online.



North America Wood Flooring Market Report Highlights

In Canada , the maple wood segment is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for simple, understated flooring pattern and the domestic availability of maple wood logs

, the maple wood segment is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for simple, understated flooring pattern and the domestic availability of maple wood logs In 2019, the commercial application segment in the North America region was valued at USD 1,013.0 million owing to the wide-ranging adoption of wooden flooring in institutional buildings, offices, libraries, basketball courts, and auditoriums

region was valued at owing to the wide-ranging adoption of wooden flooring in institutional buildings, offices, libraries, basketball courts, and auditoriums In Mexico , the engineered wood segment is anticipated to reach USD 333.3 million by the year 2027 on account of growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and highly durable buildings and cost-effective decorative products within the country

, the engineered wood segment is anticipated to reach by the year 2027 on account of growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and highly durable buildings and cost-effective decorative products within the country In the U.S, the solid wood segment is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period owing to growing investment in the redevelopment and reconstruction of old residential and heritage buildings in the country

Manufacturers are continually engaged in expanding their product portfolio, accompanied by installation services and training programs, for installation workers and after-sales support to the clients.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1. Wood

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. North America Wood Flooring Market-Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: North America Wood Flooring Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. North America Wood Flooring Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. North America Wood Flooring Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Solid Wood

4.3. Engineered Wood



Chapter 5. North America Wood Flooring Market: Wood Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. North America Wood Flooring Market: Wood Type Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Red Oak

5.3. White Oak

5.4. Maple Wood

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. North America Wood Flooring Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. North America Wood Flooring Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial



Chapter 7. North America Wood Flooring Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. North America Wood Flooring Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. New Construction

7.3. Replacement



Chapter 8. North America Wood Flooring Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. North America Wood Flooring Market: Country Movement Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.3. Competitive Environment

9.4. Company Market Positioning

9.5. Strategy Framework



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Pergo

Flooring Innovations, Inc.

Bruce Evans Flooring, LLC

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

EGGER Group

Millstead Wood Floors

Goodfellow, Inc.

Home Legend, LLC

DuChateau

Provenza Floors, Inc.

Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc.

