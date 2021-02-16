North America $5.89 Billion Sports Medicine Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Sports Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product (Repair, Recovery, Monitoring, Accessories), Application (Knee, Shoulder, Hip), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American sports medicine market is expected to grow by 5.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $5,890.3 million by 2030 driven by rising incidents of sports injuries, consistent innovation of new products and treatment modalities, and growing healthcare expenditure.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America sports medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America sports medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Arthrex Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Breg, Inc.

Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DJO, LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Mueller Sports Medicine , Inc.

, Inc. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, INC.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices

3.2.1 Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

3.2.2 Implants

3.2.3 Arthroscopy Devices

3.2.4 Repair Devices

3.2.5 Orthobiologics

3.2.6 Prosthetics

3.3 Body Support and Recovery Devices

3.3.1 Braces and Supports

3.3.2 Physiotherapy

3.3.3 Compression Clothing

3.3.4 Topical Pain Relief

3.3.5 Other Body Support and Recovery Devices

3.4 Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

3.4.1 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

3.4.2 Respiratory Monitoring Devices

3.4.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

3.4.4 Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices

3.4.5 Other Monitoring/Evaluation Devices

3.5 Accessories



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Knee Injury

4.3 Shoulder Injury

4.4 Hip Injury

4.5 Foot and Ankle Injury

4.6 Elbow and Wrist Injury

4.7 Other Injuries



5 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.4 Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics

5.5 Other End Users



6 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2 U.S.

6.3 Canada

6.4 Mexico



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles



8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp7m9e









Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-5-89-billion-sports-medicine-market-to-2030--301229151.html

SOURCE Research and Markets