North America Automotive Ceramics Market (2020 to 2026) - by Application, Material, and Country

The North America Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The growing demand for electronics applications in automobiles in the coming years is expected to accelerate the growth of automotive ceramics. Advanced ceramics find uses in-vehicle alarms, LED & substrates, arc tubes, and spark plugs. For cars, electronic devices and sensors are important for handling information and operating the systems, such as ASR and ABS.



Demand in the country is powered mainly by large-scale vehicle and automobile part manufacturing. According to the International Organization of Manufacturers of Motor Vehicles, in 2019 approximately 10.8 million cars were manufactured in the USA. The country's automotive industry has seen adverse growth compared to 2018, owing to global recession and speculation over trade.



Nevertheless, the U.S. is expected to remain an attractive market for suppliers of automotive ceramics in the long term. Increasing sales of SUVs and trucks in the country is another aspect that is expected to affect consumer demand. Their reliability, agility, and affordability are some of the reasons driving the demand for SUVs.



The region of North America is projected to see substantial development during the coming years. Stringent fuel emission regulations by the national governments are expected to attract demand for ceramics. For example, it is compulsory for cars to obtain a US EPA permit, as per the Canadian pollution regulations. It is expected to drive the market for lightweight products like ceramics, plastics, and aluminum.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Alumina, Zirconia and Other Material. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Group, Corning, Inc., 3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, IBIDEN Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., CoorsTek, Inc., and Elan Technology, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Automotive Ceramics Market by Application

3.1 North America Passenger Vehicles Market by Country

3.2 North America Commercial Vehicles Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Automotive Ceramics Market by Material

4.1 North America Alumina Market by Country

4.2 North America Zirconia Market by Country

4.3 North America Other Material Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Automotive Ceramics Market by Country

5.1 US Automotive Ceramics Market

5.1.1 US Automotive Ceramics Market by Application

5.1.2 US Automotive Ceramics Market by Material

5.2 Canada Automotive Ceramics Market

5.2.1 Canada Automotive Ceramics Market by Application

5.2.2 Canada Automotive Ceramics Market by Material

5.3 Mexico Automotive Ceramics Market

5.3.1 Mexico Automotive Ceramics Market by Application

5.3.2 Mexico Automotive Ceramics Market by Material

5.4 Rest of North America Automotive Ceramics Market

5.4.1 Rest of North America Automotive Ceramics Market by Application

5.4.2 Rest of North America Automotive Ceramics Market by Material



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Kyocera Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.2 Saint-Gobain Group

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Engineering Expense

6.3 Corning, Inc.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4 3M Company

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.5 CeramTec GmbH

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.7 IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental Analysis

6.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.8 NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research and Development Expense

6.9 CoorsTek, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.9.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

6.10 Elan Technology, Inc.

6.10.1 Company Overview



