29.09.2020 18:15:00
North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2020-2030 with Profiles of Key Vendors Including Market Leaders and Emerging Players
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow by 16.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,275.4 million by 2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America automotive cybersecurity market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Solution
3.1 Market Overview by Solution
3.2 Hardware-based Solution
3.3 Software-based Solution
3.4 Network-based Solution
3.5 Service Solution
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type
4.1 Market Overview by Product Type
4.2 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)
4.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Form
5.1 Market Overview by Product Form
5.2 Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions
5.3 Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions
6 Segmentation of North America Market by Threat Type
6.1 Market Overview by Threat Type
6.2 Direct Physical Attacks
6.3 Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities
6.4 Wireless Vulnerabilities
6.5 Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities
7 Segmentation of North America Market by Application
7.1 Market Overview by Application
7.2 Authentication and Access Control
7.3 Protection from External Attacks
7.4 Risk Detection & Incident Response
8 Segmentation of North America Market by Automotive Component
8.1 Market Overview by Automotive Component
8.2 Telematics System
8.3 Infotainment System
8.4 Powertrain System
8.5 On-board Diagnostics (OBD)
8.6 Communication System
8.7 ADAS & Safety System
8.8 Other Component Systems
9 Segmentation of North America Market by Vehicle Type
9.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
9.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
9.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
9.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
9.2 Market Overview by Vehicle Connectivity
9.2.1 Non-connected Vehicles
9.2.2 Connected Vehicles
9.3 Market Overview by Vehicle Autonomy
9.3.1 Conventional Vehicles
9.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles
9.4 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion
9.4.1 Traditional Vehicles
9.4.2 Electric Vehicles
10 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
10.1 Overview of North America Market
10.2 U.S.
10.3 Canada
10.4 Mexico
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M
11.3 Company Profiles
- Airbiquity
- Aptiv
- Argus Cyber Security
- Arilou Technologies
- Audi
- BMW
- Bosch Cybersecurity
- ESCRYPT GmbH
- Ford 182
- General Motors
- Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
- Harman International
- Karamba Security
- Nissan
- Saferide Technologies Ltd
- Toyota
- Trillium Secure Inc.
- Upstream Security
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- Volkswagen
12 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management
12.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market
12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
