North America Automotive Logistics Market Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Automotive Logistics Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Services; and Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America automotive logistics market accounted for US$ 53.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 89.92 Bn in 2027.



The rising number of automobile manufacturing plants across the globe is boosting the automotive logistics market growth. Moreover, the automobile manufacturers pose significant business opportunities for automotive logistics providers, which in turn is anticipated to increase the market growth in the near future. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era, and thus, there was a rise in the disposable incomes of consumers.



In western countries, an increase in demand for commercial vehicle is witnessed, which led the countries to experience an increase in the number of commercial vehicle manufacturing units or assembly units. According to OICA, the automobile manufacturers across the globe produced 96.7 million vehicles in 2017 and 95.7 million vehicles in 2018.



The continually increasing demand for vehicles among the global population, automobile manufacturers are increasingly focusing on expanding the number of automobile manufacturing units across the globe. This factor has led the automobile manufacturers to focus on logistics of the vehicle components, wheels significantly, and tires, vehicle skeleton as well as wholly assembled vehicles from one location to another worldwide. In addition, several developing countries worldwide are experiencing an increasing number of automobile assembly units, which is influencing automotive logistics market to catalyze over the years.



The automotive logistics market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. Mexico's new federal government introduced a radical strategy to fight against the country's long-term problem of fuel theft. However, this strategy has resulted in fuel shortages in central regions, which have shut gas stations, and now threatening the transport and logistics supporting the automotive sector. So far, carmakers in Mexico have not faced any threats to manufacturing through shortages in inbound supply.



However, it has been reported that fuel shortages have already affected the automotive sector in the central Bajo region, with newly assembled vehicles lacking higher quality fuel for initial filling. Also, there were threats to parts deliveries which could hamper assembly. On the outbound side, dealers in the Michoacn region are reported to have had problems delivering vehicles to customers because of lack of gasoline.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Logistics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. North America Automotive Logistics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Automobile Manufacturing Plants across the Globe

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Nature of Supply Chain Business

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Significant Proliferation of Vehicle Manufacturing Pose Significant Business Opportunities for Automotive Logistic Providers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Incorporation of Smart Technologies and Autonomous Vehicles

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automotive Logistics Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Automotive Logistics Market Overview

6.2 North America Automotive Logistics Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Automotive Logistics Market Analysis - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Automotive Logistics Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Outsourcing

7.4 Insourcing



8. North America Automotive Logistics Market Analysis - Services

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Automotive Logistics Market Breakdown, By Services, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Transportation

8.4 Warehousing

8.5 Packaging Processes

8.6 Integrated Service

8.7 Reverse Logistics



9. North America Automotive Logistics Market Analysis - Sector

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Automotive Logistics Market Breakdown, By Sector, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Passenger Vehicle

9.4 Commercial Vehicle

9.5 Tire

9.6 Component



10. Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Country



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development



12. Automotive Logistics Market - Company Profiles

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty8wf3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-automotive-logistics-market-report-2018-2027-300919585.html

SOURCE Research and Markets